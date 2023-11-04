2 snatchers held

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested Anmolpreet Singh of Niholka and Harmanpreet Singh of Kurali for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a local resident on October 31. The police scanned the CCTV footage and nabbed the suspects. A case under Sections 379B and 34 IPC was registered. —TNS

Man held for stabbing 3

Chandigarh: Maloya resident Ajay (32) was arrested for allegedly stabbing Anil, his mother-in-law Kamla and brother-in-law Rahul with a knife at their house in Maloya on November 1. They were admitted to the PGI. On the statement of Anil’s wife, a case under Sections 307, 324 and 506 of the IPC was registered. TNS

AP rout city girls in U-19 T20

Chandigarh: UT girls faced an embarrassing 139-run defeat against Andhra Pradesh in a league match of the ongoing BCCI Women’s Under-19 T20 Tournament in Mumbai. Andhra Pradesh won the toss and batted first. The team scored 177/9, with opener Ranga Lakshmi (52) scoring a half-century. Vinny Sujan added 39 runs. TNS

Warriors academy, Smashers in semis

Chandigarh: Warriors TT Academy and Smashers Club stormed into the semis by defeating Sports Complex, Sec 50 (Team B), and Gilco TT Academy, respectively, in the Under-19 boys’ event during the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship 2023. In the Under 19 girls’ team event, the DAV Club and Warriors TT Academy reached the semifinals. TNS

Bike rider hit by car, hurt

Chandigarh: A Sector 18 resident, Mahavir, alleged the driver of a Swift car hit his two-wheeler on the road dividing Sectors 18 and 19. A case has been registered. TNS

2 theft cases filed

Chandigarh: An inverter and two batteries were stolen from a shop in Sector 46-C. In another case, four laptops and three LPG cylinders were stolen from house in Sector 44-A.

