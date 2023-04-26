2 snatchers in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

Crime Branch, Sector 26, today claimed to have arrested two snatchers who asked their victims to help them trace an address in order to get close to them and then snatch their chains.

The suspects have been identified as Shailinder Singh, alias Shelly, a resident of Jarnail Enclave, Zirakpur; and Satinder Pal Verma, a resident of Mohi village in Patiala district.

A spokesman of the police said Disha, a resident of Paonta Sahib, Sirmour district, HP, in her complaint to the police said she had come to her relatives’ place in Sector 19. She was riding a scooter on at 2 pm March 27 when two youths, who were on a motorcycle, made her stop on the pretext of help in tracing an address and then snatched her gold chain. Both youths were wearing masks.

A case under Section 379A, 34 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Sector 20 police station.

Staff of the Crime Branch arrested both suspects yesterday. They were produced before the court today that remanded them in judicial custody.