2 snatchers nabbed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne youths were nabbed by passersby for snatching a mobile phone. A woman alleged that two persons riding a scooter snatched her mobile phone near a bus stop at Ram Darbar. The suspects, identified as Jatin (19) and Rahul (21), both residents of Sector 38 (West), were nabbed and her mobile recovered. TNS

Purse, laptops stolen from car

Chandigarh: Unidentified persons stole a purse from a car near stairs No. 2 of the Sukhna Lake. Auchitya Sharma, a resident of Ambala, reported that two laptops, a mobile phone and a purse were stolen from his car. The purse contained documents and debit and credit cards.

Two arrested for bike theft

Panchkula: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons for stealing a motorcycle. Those arrested have been identified as Aditya Shonkar and Vivek, both residents of Tipra village in the Kalka block of Panchkula district. The police said Somnath, a resident of Tipra village, in his complaint to the police on March 25, said he parked his bike near Balaji Temple on March 22. When he returned in the morning, he found the bike missing. A case under Section 379 was registered against an unidentified person at the Kalka police station. The police arrested the suspects on Sunday and produced them before a court on Monday. They were sent to one-day police custody. TNS

2 nabbed for theft at shop

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for carrying out a theft at a shop at Kherawali in the Pinjore area of the district. Those arrested have been identified as Happy Singh and Jaswinder Singh, residents of Karanpur village in Pinjore area of the district. The police said shop owner Lekhram, a resident of Peeple Ghati, in his complaint to the police on March 15, said he was running a provision and shoe shop near Kherawali. Some persons stole 8 tonne oil, six cartons of refined oil and shoes and slippers from his shop on the night of January 20. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station. The detective staff arrested the suspects. TNS

Motorists’ bane: Owing to the ongoing repair work on the railway tracks, the level crossing near Harmilap Nagar in Baltana, Zirakpur, will remain closed for traffic till 8 pm on March 28. Road users had a harrowing time as they had to take detours to reach their destinations. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL