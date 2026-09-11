DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 2 snatchers target wheelchair-bound man in Zirakpur, flee with purse ; 1 arrested

2 snatchers target wheelchair-bound man in Zirakpur, flee with purse ; 1 arrested

Police recover motorcycle used in crime; search is underway to apprehend second suspect involved in the incident

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 09:56 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The incident had drawn public attention to the declining moral values and deteriorating law-and-order situation in Zirakpur. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a snatching incident targeting a divyang man, Surinder Pal, in which motorcycle-borne snatchers fled with the victim’s purse containing Rs 5,000, important documents and his disability certificate on September 9.

The suspect has been identified as Maninder Singh alias Monu, a resident of Takhtu Majra village in Tehsil Rajpura, Patiala district. Based on information provided by him, the police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. A search is underway to apprehend the second suspect involved in the incident.

Advertisement

The incident had drawn public attention to the declining moral values and deteriorating law-and-order situation in the district. A red-faced Zirakpur police force was jolted into action, and the suspect was finally arrested on Thursday night.

Advertisement

On September 9, Palam Enclave resident Surinder Pal, a teacher by profession, was travelling on his motorised wheelchair from Palam Enclave to his institute in Jarnail Enclave, Bhabat. Two youths riding a motorcycle approached him from behind, snatched his bag and fled.

Following the incident, Surinder Pal filed a complaint with the police. The police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused. During the investigation, the police traced Maninder Singh alias Monu and arrested him.

Advertisement

The arrested accused was produced in court and remanded to two days of police custody. During his remand, the police are questioning him about the whereabouts of the second accused and the recovery of the stolen cash and documents. Raids are being conducted at possible locations to apprehend the second accused.

Police said the suspect had already been booked in several snatching cases in the Rajpura area. The motorcycle recovered from him was also reported stolen, and he is allegedly involved in similar snatching incidents in the past. Police also said that the suspect’s dope test was conducted.

Two snatchers thrashed

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone of a Preet Colony resident who was riding to work on a motorcycle this morning.

The victim resisted the suspects, and a scuffle ensued. His hand was injured as the suspects pursued him for nearly 50 metres before their motorcycle hit an autorickshaw, causing them to fall in broad daylight.

Locals rushed to the victim’s aid, nabbed the duo and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

The victim said the two suspects appeared dazed and were barely able to speak. The suspects were later handed over to the police.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts