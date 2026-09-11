2 snatchers target wheelchair-bound man in Zirakpur, flee with purse ; 1 arrested

Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a snatching incident targeting a divyang man, Surinder Pal, in which motorcycle-borne snatchers fled with the victim’s purse containing Rs 5,000, important documents and his disability certificate on September 9.

The suspect has been identified as Maninder Singh alias Monu, a resident of Takhtu Majra village in Tehsil Rajpura, Patiala district. Based on information provided by him, the police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime. A search is underway to apprehend the second suspect involved in the incident.

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The incident had drawn public attention to the declining moral values and deteriorating law-and-order situation in the district. A red-faced Zirakpur police force was jolted into action, and the suspect was finally arrested on Thursday night.

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On September 9, Palam Enclave resident Surinder Pal, a teacher by profession, was travelling on his motorised wheelchair from Palam Enclave to his institute in Jarnail Enclave, Bhabat. Two youths riding a motorcycle approached him from behind, snatched his bag and fled.

Following the incident, Surinder Pal filed a complaint with the police. The police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the accused. During the investigation, the police traced Maninder Singh alias Monu and arrested him.

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The arrested accused was produced in court and remanded to two days of police custody. During his remand, the police are questioning him about the whereabouts of the second accused and the recovery of the stolen cash and documents. Raids are being conducted at possible locations to apprehend the second accused.

Police said the suspect had already been booked in several snatching cases in the Rajpura area. The motorcycle recovered from him was also reported stolen, and he is allegedly involved in similar snatching incidents in the past. Police also said that the suspect’s dope test was conducted.

Two snatchers thrashed

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone of a Preet Colony resident who was riding to work on a motorcycle this morning.

The victim resisted the suspects, and a scuffle ensued. His hand was injured as the suspects pursued him for nearly 50 metres before their motorcycle hit an autorickshaw, causing them to fall in broad daylight.

Locals rushed to the victim’s aid, nabbed the duo and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

The victim said the two suspects appeared dazed and were barely able to speak. The suspects were later handed over to the police.