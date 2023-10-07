2 students die by suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

A 15-year-old boy reportedly hanged himself at Mani Majra today. Sources said the boy, a Class IX student, was upset over his result. He studied at a government school in Mani Majra. The sources said the boy hanged himself from a door while he was alone at home in the afternoon.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team reached the spot and shifted the boy to the hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival. Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the police.

In another incident, Rahul, a native of Uttarakhand, died by suicide at Sector 30 yesterday. The victim, a BSc student at Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32, left a suicide note. The sources said he had lost money in online gaming, which was suspected to be the reason behind suicide.