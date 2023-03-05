2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 4

Two students suffered serious injuries in a group clash at Doaba College in Kharar here on Friday evening.

Those injured were identified as Irshad and Faiz Rasool, natives of Jammu and Kashmir. They were admitted to the hospital.

The victims stated that they were enjoying a freshers’ party on the dance floor when a group of persons misbehaved with a teacher. As they intervened, the group had an altercation with them. Later, they went to the mess to have food, where the same group of persons, who were armed with swords, knives and rods, attacked them.

While Irshad sustained a head injury, Faiz suffered a fracture on a leg.

The police booked six persons by name besides 20 to 25 others. Ropar resident Jasvir Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib resident Harmanjot Singh, SBS Nagar residents Amarinder Singh and Jashan and Kharar residents Likhnesh Gautam and Sodha Ram. One of the suspects had been arrested, the police said.

A case was registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.

Sadar Kharar SHO Bhagatvir Singh said, “The matter is being investigated.”