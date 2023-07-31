2 suffer burns in fire at housing society in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 30

Two persons suffered burns as four flats on the seventh floor of K Tower Sushma Joynest, a housing society on the PR-7 road in Zirakpur, were affected by a fire late Saturday night. Goods worth about Rs 2 lakh were destroyed in the fire that reportedly broke out in the electrical panels.

Mangesh Kumar, who had reportedly shifted a day earlier in the house, was admitted to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. He was discharged after first aid.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the distress calls of the flat owner’s family even as security guards and the housing society management remained absent for nearly half an hour, residents alleged. “The security staff did not know how to operate the fire extinguishers. They did nothing, except watching, even as the neighbours tried to douse the flames,” said Sonu Sethi, a resident.

Irate residents raised slogans against the builder for not fulfilling his promises. They demanded that a team of administration officials should visit the society. The fire alarms are on the manual mode. The electric panels keep malfunctioning and there is silt deposited in the basement after the July 9 rain, they alleged.

Meanwhile, Zirakpur fire officials said it was a minor fire. The flames had been doused by the time they reached the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said, "Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta sent a joint team of Naib Tehsildar, Zirakpur, Jaskaran Singh; MC Fire Officer Jaswant Singh and a representative of the maintenance agency, Bhupinder Singh, to the flat today. The team examined the firefighting arrangements there. A thorough report on the cause of the fire has been sought from the MC Fire Officer by tomorrow."

Besides, the Fire Department has been asked to strengthen their firefighting arrangements to fight fires at highrises. MC officials have been instructed to do regular inspections to avoid such incidents.

