2 teachers climb atop water tank in Sohana

Mohali, October 5

Two female unemployed teachers climbed atop a water tank in Sohana here, demanding jobs as physical training instructor (PTI) in government schools.

The candidates were protesting against the state government for a year now. The duo was carrying a bottle half filled with inflammable liquid.

Sippy Sharma, a physical training instructor candidate, said: “We were guaranteed jobs by the previous government, but to no avail. Last year also, we staged a protest here. At that time, AAP leaders came here and assured us of jobs. Even after seven months of the AAP government, we have not been given jobs.”

As many as 646 candidates are demanding

that their merit list be declared and recruitment done soon.

