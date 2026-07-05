2 teenagers killed after pickup truck hits bike in Kalka

Two bike-borne youths died after being hit by a pickup truck near Balaji Temple T-point in Kalka late on Saturday night.

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Arush (19), a BA LLB student at Agrasen University, and his friend Shivansh (16), were on their way to the Balaji Temple when a speeding pickup truck allegedly hit their motorcycle head-on, ran over it, and then went out of control before falling into a gorge. The pickup driver reportedly fled the spot.

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Locals rushed both youths to hospital, where doctors declared Arush dead on arrival. Shivansh, who was seriously injured, was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment after initial care. He later died during treatment.

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Arush is survived by his parents and an elder brother, while Shivansh was the only son of his parents and had an elder sister.

Based on a complaint by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Pinjore and father of the deceased Arush, a case of death by negligence has been registered at Kalka police station.