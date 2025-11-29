In a firm action against illegal mining, the Panchkula Police have intercepted two vehicles transporting unauthorised mining material in separate incidents.

Acting on information shared by anti-illegal mining team Inspector Hitendra, a Ramgarh police team led by in-charge Tajinder Pal Singh successfully stopped a tipper carrying illegal mining material at a checkpost on Thursday. The vehicle was immediately seized.

In another operation around midnight, a team from the Raipur Rani police station headed by SHO Pritam Singh intercepted a truck near Hangola village during patrol. The vehicle, loaded with illegal mining material, was impounded and parked at Raipur Rani police station.

In both cases, the police promptly informed the Mining Department to initiate further legal action. Panchkula Police reiterated their commitment to curbing illegal mining, stating that strict vigilance and continuous enforcement drives would continue across the district.