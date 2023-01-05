2 UP natives held for attacking Panchkula youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 4

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons for brutally attacking a youth of Abhaypur village here on January 1.

Those arrested have been identified as Suraj, alias Jhalla, and Bodhi, alias Deepu, both residents of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, and presently residing in Phase 1 here.

A police spokesman said Ram Rani Devi, in her complaint to the police, said when her son was returning home on January 1, Bodhi, along with his friends, started beating him. When he reached home, Bodhi, along with his friends, came there with swords and other weapons. The victim, who suffered injuries, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here. She lodged a complaint with the Sector 19 police post in this regard.

The police spokesman said a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

