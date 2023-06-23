2 UT constables dismissed for smuggling liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

The UT police today dismissed two constables — Ravinder and Anil Kumar — involved in the alleged smuggling of liquor to other states.

The police said on the basis of a report from the Mahendergarh SP, the two were found to be involved in transportation and smuggling of liquor.

A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 474, 476, 482, 483 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered at the City Narnaul police station in Haryana on June 20.

The police had on Wednesday seized 256 boxes of liquor being smuggled to Gujarat from Chandigarh in a truck on a fake permit and arrested four persons.

UT Constable Ravinder, a native of Mundiya Khera village in Mahendragarh, was nabbed, while Constable Anil Kumar fled the scene. The others arrested were Annu, alias Anoop, Kewal Soni and Prince of Bhiwani.

Investigation is underway and the police suspect the involvement of some more persons in the racket. Ravinder was posted in the traffic branch and was found escorting the truck laden with consignment in a Scorpio vehicle. Anil was posted at the Sector 26 police station. Police uniforms of both were recovered from the vehicles.

The liquor was being smuggled from Punjab to other states.