2 walk free in Arms Act case after prosecution fails to prove charges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

A local court has acquitted Prabhdeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, and Sneha Rajput, a resident of Chandigarh, in an Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to prove charges. They were arrested for allegedly carrying a pistol sans licence in 2020.

The court acquitted them after a sub-inspector, during the examination, admitted before the court that it was wrongly mentioned in the FIR that he recovered the weapon from the accused.

As per the prosecution, a complaint against the accused was registered under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act on the statement of Bahadur Singh, Sub-Inspector of the Chandigarh Police.

In his complaint, Bahadur Singh said he went to Sector 21 in Chandigarh to conduct an inquiry in a complaint on January 23, 2020.

During investigation, he reached in front of a house and came to know that a revolver, which Prabhdeep was carrying, was given to him by his girlfriend. When asked, the accused failed to provide a licence or any permission to carry the revolver.

After investigation, the police filed a challan against the accused. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, to which they pleaded not guilty.

Terminder Singh and Madhu Vani, counsels for the accused, argued that the police lodged false FIR against the accused.

He said the police did not recover the pistol from the accused. They produced the video and photographs, which showed that some other person was carrying the pistol in his hands. During the examination, the UT police sub-inspector also accepted that the revolver was actually handed over to him by another person. In the FIR, it was wrongly mentioned that he received the weapon from the accused persons.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.