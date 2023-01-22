2 weightlifters bring laurels, felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Local weightlifters Paramvir Singh and Deeksha were honoured by the UT Sports Department for bringing laurels during the recently concluded National Weightlifting Championship at Ponjesly College of Engineering, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

Paramvir (16), who is a student of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and a trainee of Sector 42 Sports Complex, won a gold medal in the sub-junior and another gold medal in the junior category. He claims to set four new national records in the sub-junior and junior categories by lifting 143-kg snatch and 176-kg clean and jerk (total 319kg), respectively. Meanwhile, Deeksha (87kg), a student of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, also won a gold medal in the women’s junior category. She lifted 76-kg snatch and 97-kg clean and jerk (total 173kg).

Both weightlifters are trained under Karanbir Singh Buttar, weightlifting coach, Chandigarh Sports Council.

Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports, and Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director Sports, congratulated both weightlifters. They will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 to be held at Madhya Pradesh.