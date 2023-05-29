2-wk notice must for bonus recovery: CAT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the PGI to issue show-cause notices of at least two weeks to employees before passing any order of recovery of bonus already paid to them.

CAT passed the order while disposing of an application filed by the PGI Employees’ Union (non-faculty) and PGI Medical Technologists Association through Ashwani Kumar Munjal and a clerk Ravinder Kumar Saini four years ago. The applicants sought a direction of CAT to quash an order issued by the Ministry of Health on October 29, 2019.

The ministry had, through the order, directed the PGI to desist from paying bonus for the year 2018-2019 and to recover non-productivity linked bonus/ad hoc bonus paid to non-gazetted group B and group C staff for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Karan Singla, the advocate appearing for the applicants, claimed that the direction for the recovery had been issued merely on a plea that the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, had not issued specific office memorandum (OM) for the payment of ad hoc bonus to employees of autonomous bodies for the years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

He said the non-gazetted group B and group C staff were being paid ad hoc bonus for the past more than 30 years and also fulfil the terms and conditions laid down by the Ministry of Finance vide OM dated October 8, 2002, for payment of ad hoc bonus to employees of autonomous bodies. The plea of respondents that no specific OM had been issued by the Ministry of Finance was untenable and baseless because the Ministry of Finance, has not issued any specific OM for payment of bonus to employees of autonomous bodies from September 6, 1967 to 2001.

Singla argued that the respondent institute had earnings of over Rs 140 crore per year from hospital receipts, rent, etc. No share of such fee and earnings were paid to non-gazetted group B and group C employees.

After hearing of the arguments, CAT observed that the counsel of the applicants submitted that till date no formal order had been issued by the respondent PGI qua recovery of non-productivity linked bonus and the applicants were still getting it. The counsel further said applicants would be satisfied if respondents were directed that before passing any order qua the recovery of the same, a show-cause notice should be served on them. The Tribunal said in view of this, the respondents were directed that before passing an order of recovery, by following the principles of natural justice, the applicants should be given a show-cause notice of at least two weeks.