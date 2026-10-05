2 women held for theft at Mansa Devi complex

The Panchkula police have arrested two women in connection with the theft of a gold bangle from a woman at the Mansa Devi complex here. The accused have been identified as Laxmi Kaur (70), a resident of Sangrur, and Karamjit Kaur (58), a resident of Malerkotla.

Both women were arrested from Zirakpur. They were produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

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A resident of Sector 4 in Panchkula had lodged a complaint in this regard on March 27. The complainant stated that he and his wife had visited the complex on March 26 to attend a bhandara. Laxmi Kaur has around 10 cases linked to theft, drug trafficking and liquor smuggling registered against her. Karamjit is facing four cases linked to theft and drug trafficking.

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Two held in car theft case

The police here on Sunday claimed to have solved a case involving the theft of a car from the Ramgarh area.

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The police traced the person involved in the theft and also arrested the person who allegedly bought the stolen vehicle, dismantled it and sold its parts. On September 1, a resident of village Ramgarh had complained that his car was stolen from outside his house on the night of August 31.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar and Ankit Kumar, both from from Mohali. Both were produced before a court, which sent them to five-day police custody.