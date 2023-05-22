2 women hurt as three cars collide

Mohali, May 21
Two women suffered minor injuries after three cars crashed into each other on the Chandigarh-Ambala highhway near Lehli, Lalru, this afternoon.
The cars were badly damaged and the movement of vehicles on the highway was disrupted for some time.
One of the car drivers said he had to abruptly stop after the driver of the car moving ahead suddenly applied brakes. As a result, two other cars rammed into his vehicle from behind, one after the other.
Two women occupants of one of the cars were injured and taken to a hospital in Dera Bassi. The police reached the spot and restored the movement of traffic on the highway. The police are investigating the matter.
