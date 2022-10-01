2-year-old falls into verandah pit in Nayagaon, dies

Mohali, September 30
The police booked a civil contractor for negligence after a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell in a sewage tank in the verandah of a house at Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon on September 27.
The deceased, Dharaa Verma, had just come from the playway when she fell in the six-ft-deep pit as a worker had opened the concrete lid and covered it with a gunny sack.
Only the victim’s eight-year-old brother and elderly grandmother were at the house when the incident took place in the afternoon. Her parents had gone to work.
Her father Kanchan Verma, a PGI staffer, said the contractor, Vishwanath, was called to do the repair work but someone else came and started working without informing anyone in the house. The victim was rushed to the PGI where she died.
The police said the worker who had come to work was a juvenile. A case under Section 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Nayagaon police station.
