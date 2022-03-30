2 years on, Chandigarh MC realises it can't impose Rs5K fine

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 29

Nearly two years after the UT Administration notified a fine of Rs5,000 for violations pertaining to pet dog bylaws and the MC having challaned several violators, the corporation has now realised it can only impose a fine of Rs500 as per the law.

Since the rate revision agenda could not be approved in the MC House today, the challan drive against the violations will stop.

Violation of pet bylaws Agenda not approved, challan drive to stop

“We will not be able to challan violators now as the matter is stuck,” said Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC.

The penalty for violations such as non-registration of the pet or poop in parks/public places was increased from Rs500 to Rs5,000. The per day cost of keeping a dog in detention in case of catching it for a violation was also raised from Rs100 to Rs1,000, while the penalty for a repeat violation was increased from Rs20 to Rs200. The agenda was brought in the House today to reverse the previous decision and retract the increased penalty.

The MC chief said: “As per the law, we cannot charge these penalties.”

As per the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dog Bylaws, 2010, it is mandatory for dog owners to register every pet at the MC once the canine is four months old. Only two dogs are allowed per family.

Meanwhile, residents have rued that the MC has failed to implement the pet bylaws.

Not a first for MC

Earlier too, the civic body had stopped issuing water supply disconnection notices to residential property tax defaulters, realising that there was no provision to snap water supply connection in the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to the UT. The corporation had sent water disconnection notices for two years.