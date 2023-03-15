2 years on, Panchkula industrialist yet to get electricity connection

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 14

The owner of an industrial plot at Alipur village near Barwala is waiting for a power connection for the past two years to set up a unit.

Industrialist Shankar Dhawan said he was allotted a plot in the Industrial Area at Alipur through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) about two years ago. He said he was still struggling to get a power connection to set up an industry there, adding that repeated requests to the authorities concerned fell on deaf ears.

The matter came to light during a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee held here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Parkash Yadav.

Yadav and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who was also present at the meeting, directed HSIIDC officials to provide the power connection at the earliest. Gupta also directed the HSIIDC to not auction any plot till basic amenities were provided in the area, otherwise they would be taken to task.

Meanwhile, Krishan Lal, a resident of Devi Nagar village in the district, rued that he had been running from pillar to post to get his inflated power bills rectified, which he had been receiving for the past eight years. He said he suffered two heart attacks since inflated bills started landing at his house in 2015. He said, “I had to sell my wife’s jewellery to pay the latest power bill of Rs 80,000. Despite several complaints to the authorities concerned, the errors were not rectified.”

Yadav directed officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to immediately resolve the issue, and ensure such problems were solved at the earliest.