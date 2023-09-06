2 years on, PGI governing body meeting today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to convene its governing body and institutional body meeting on Wednesday, marking the end of a two-year hiatus. The meeting will be presided over by the Union Health Minister. The last governing body meeting took place in June 2021. One of the key agendas is the creation of 50 faculty positions from various departments as the institute is facing severe manpower crunch.

At the meeting, issues pertinent to the institute’s academics, operations, and research endeavours are deliberated upon and approved. The agendas that have already received approval from the institute’s standing estate committee, besides selection, finance and academic committees are mandated to secure final approval from the governing body.

