2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 8

Two occupants of a Thar SUV (CH-01CH-2097) were killed on the spot while one girl sustained serious injuries in a road mishap near Khangurra village on the Chandigarh— Phagwara—Jalandhar Highway last night.

The deceased were identified as Arsh Sharma (26), a resident of Sector 27, Chandigarh, and Shivani Rana (23), a resident of Nanowal village in Anandpur Sahib. Deceased Arsh was son of senior staff reporter of Punjabi Tribune, Davinder Pal. The injured girl, identified as Chetna (22), a resident of Mohali, was referred to DMC Ludhiana due to her critical condition.

The accident occurred when Arsh lost control over the vehicle and it hit a cattle and rolled over to the other side of the highway. The vehicle was badly smashed in the mishap and the bodies of Arsh and Shivani could be extracted from the SUV after hard efforts.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said Arsh’s friend Dushyant Verma, who was following them in another car, informed police that they were going from Chandigarh to Haveli Dhabha Phagwara for dinner.

Phagwara’s Senior Medical Officer Dr Kamal Kishore said both Arsh and Shivani were declared brought dead by Emergency Medical Officer Dr Naresh Kundra while injured Chetana was immediately referred to Ludhiana.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

