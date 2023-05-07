2 youths held for carjacking

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

Two youths have been arrested for snatching a car on the Landran-Banur road on May 3.

The suspects have been identified as Davinder Singh, 23, a native of Ferozepur, and Parminder Singh Nannu, 18, a native of Sirhind.

In his complaint to the police, Meghraj of Sector 89 had stated that he had stopped his car and got out to answer the call of nature when two youths attacked him with a sword and fled with his purse, mobile and car.

A case was registered at the Sohana police station.

The police have recovered the sword used in the crime.