2 youths held for snatching

Chandigarh, May 18
Two miscreants have been arrested for snatching a bag containing gold earrings.
Complainant Kiran, a resident of Sector 64, Mohali, had reported that she had visited a jewellery store in Sector 34 for shopping. She was crossing the road in front of the store when two miscreants, who were riding a bike, snatched her bag containing ear rings, which she had just purchased.
The police were informed about the incident and a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
During investigation, Saurav (24) of Mohali and Harpreet Singh (20) of Dera Bassi, were arrested for the crime. The snatched items and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them.
The suspects will be produced in a court tomorrow. “The suspects were in need of money following which they snatched the bag,” said a police official.
