2 youths hit cop, 6-gm heroin seized from SUV

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

The police have arrested two SUV-borne youths and seized 6 gm of heroin from them near Sector 115 in Kharar.

When the police signalled the youths to stop, they tried to speed away and also hit a cop, the police said.

The suspects, identified as a native of Jagadhari, Navjot Singh, and Naval Kumar, a resident of Baddi, were booked under Section 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar Kharar police station yesterday.

The complainant, ASI Sikandar Singh, stated that he was on duty at a checkpost near a housing society around 8:30 pm. Two youths were signalled to stop. However, both tried to speed away.

When the police caught hold of them and searched the vehicle, 6 gm of heroin was recovered from it, he said.

Sadar Kharar SHO Jagjit Singh said, “They will seek the suspects’ police remand and investigate as to whether they were involved in any other anti-social activity in the past.”