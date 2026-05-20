2 youths killed as speeding car hits motorcycle near Kharar

Two youths were killed as a speeding car hit the bike they were riding near Daunmajra village in Kharar around 1 am on Wednesday.

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Jasdeep Singh of Kurali and Amanpreet Singh of Mianpur died on the spot. Both were students and used to work as part-time delivery boys.

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In his complaint to the police, Jasdeep's father Charanjit Singh said when the students reached the Daunmajra filling station, a speeding car coming from Kurali side hit them from behind.

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Passers-by caught car driver Nitish Bhardwaj and co-passenger Ashwani Kumar, and handed over them to the police.

A case of death by negligence has been registered against the car driver.