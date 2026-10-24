2 youths thrashed, vehicles vandalised in Kharar; 16 booked in separate attack

Two youths were thrashed and their vehicles vandalised in Gillco Valley, Sector 127, Kharar, on Friday, while a private university student was beaten up by a group of youths in New Sunny Enclave on Thursday.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old youth was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by a group of 16 people in Gillco Valley, Sector 127, on October 21 around 11 pm.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Kirpal Singh of Jhanjheri, who is presently staying in Kharar, stated that he and his friend Kulwant Singh were returning from a wedding party when they stopped in Kharar to have some snacks.

Advertisement

Around 16 people arrived in two jeeps, armed with sharp-edged weapons, and attacked them. One of the assailants fired two shots from an airgun at his leg and vandalised Kulwant Singh’s car.

As a crowd began to gather, the assailants fled. The victim noted down the registration number of the black jeep. Kulwant Singh took the injured victim to the Kharar sub-divisional hospital, from where he was referred to GMCH-32.

Advertisement

The police booked Kharar resident Kuljit Singh, Himachal Pradesh native Ajay Bhatia, Chajjumajra resident Amarjit, and 13 unidentified people under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 190, 191(3) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Kharar police station on October 22. Officials said all the accused were absconding and efforts were being made to arrest them.