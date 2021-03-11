2 yrs after online fraud, 1 booked

Chandigarh, June 9
Almost two years after a city resident fell prey to an online fraud, the UT police have registered a case.
The complainant, Kanwarjeet Singh of Sector 49, had alleged that he had received an SMS regarding updating KYC in August 2020. When he contacted on the given number, he was told that due to Covid, the KYC would be done online. He was asked to open Paytm on Google and was asked to follow some steps.
Kanwarjeet entered the OTP following which Rs 99,021 was debited from his bank account. A suspect, Vishnu Sharma of Rajasthan, has been booked.
