20 arrested for drinking in public places in Chandigarh

At least 20 persons were arrested for allegedly consuming liquor at public places. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: At least 20 persons were arrested for allegedly consuming liquor at public places. Nineteen different cases under Section 68-1(B) the Punjab Police Act, 2007, and Section 510 of the IPC were registered against them at various city police stations. They were later released on bail.TNS

Theft at Sec 9 house, FIR filed

Chandigarh: A Sector 9 resident, Raman Rai, has reported that some unknown persons stole Rs 2 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery, a watch and a few UK pounds from his house between July 17 and 20. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC has been registered at Sector 3 police station.TNS

Rs 50,000 stolen from parked car

Chandigarh: A Sector 32 resident, Anuj Sharma, reported that some unknown persons stole Rs 50,000 and a gold ring from his car after breaking the rear window glass. The car was parked at District Court Complex, Sector 43. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered.

One booked for attacking man

Chandigarh: A resident of Nayagaon, Amardeep Singh (40), has complained to the police that a man, identified as Mahabir, had attacked him with a bottle at the Patel Market in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on July 20. Singh was injured in the incident, and had to be admitted to the PGI for treatment. A case has been registered under Sections 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector-11 police station. TNS

Driver rams vehicle into car

Chandigarh: A Panchkula resident, Manish Bindra, has complained to the police that Shivam Chandel (23), a native of Una, had rammed his vehicle into the rear of his car near the Burail Jail on July 21. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-49 police station in this regard. Chandel was subsequently arrested, only to be released on bail later. TNS

Kler wine sellers’ association chief

Chandigarh: Darshan Singh Kler was unanimously elected as the president of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors' Association for a term of two years during the general house meeting of the association on Saturday. He has been authorised to elect the executive body of association. Ram Avtar Batra, Puneet Choujar and Ramesh Dogra were the ad hoc committee members for the elections. TNS

Pawan, Amitabh to represent India

Chandigarh: Pawan Kapoor and Amitabh Chandel will represent the country in international tennis championships. Kapoor will play in the ITF Helsinki Masters and Hanko ITF Masters Championships, Finland. This championship will be played from July 24 to 30 in Helsiki and July 31 to August 7 in Finland. Chandel, meanwhile, will play in ITF Helsinki Masters. TNS

Aranaya’s gold in taekwondo

Chandigarh: Local taekwondo performer Aranaya Thakur won a gold medal in the recently concluded Final of Champion of Champions Series, in Nasik. She won the top position in the -55kg female category. She also won the overall medal and trophy of Champion of Champions for performing atop in her category.TNS

Sports kits given to young players

Chandigarh: Competent Foundation headed by philanthropist and politician Sanjay Tandon organised a sports kits distribution event at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, wherein 39 players were given kits. As many as 175 sports kits will be distributed among children in 10-16 age group. TNS

Caught on wrong foot

Panchkula: MC enforcement staff confiscate the car of a fruit vendor during an anti-encroachment drive on the road separating Sectors 4 and 11 in Panchkula on Saturday. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

