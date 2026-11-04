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Home / Chandigarh / 20 booked for attacking property dealer in Mohali

20 booked for attacking property dealer in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The police have booked 20 persons, including 10 identified suspects, for allegedly attacking a property dealer and his friends with weapons outside their office at Ek Onkar City, Bhagomajra, in Kharar.

In his complaint, Saksham Poonia, a resident of Ek Onkar City, said he and his friends were about to leave their property dealing office for home around 1.30 am on October 31 when a group of youths, armed with weapons, gathered outside and challenged him to come out.

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When Saksham, along with his friend Rakesh, his brother Rahul and Aman, came downstairs, the suspects named Vicky Kharolia, Rajat Pandit, Yogesh Jat, Shivam Sharma, Keshav Sharma, Divyansh, Rajat Chauhan, Anurag Chauhan, Udit and Kartik Rao along with 10 unidentified persons, allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

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On the basis of Saksham’s statement, the police registered a case under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 126(2), 351, 190 and 191(3) of the BNS at the City Kharar police station on November 2. Further investigation is underway.

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