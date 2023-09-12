Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 11

The UT Administration has embarked on a significant initiative to harness solar energy by installing rooftop solar power plants on approximately 1,500 government houses located across the city.

1,500 houses to be covered under project 550 houses already equipped with plants

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the designated executing agency for renewable energy projects in the city, disclosed that a budget of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for this ambitious project. Work has already commenced in select areas of the city, with solar power plants already in place on approximately 550 houses. The remaining residences are set to be equipped with these solar installations in the near future.

75 MWP generation target by Dec The UT Administration has set a commendable target to achieve 75MWp (Mega Watt Peak) generation by December, marking a significant stride towards sustainable and renewable energy sources.

This initiative not only promotes the utilisation of clean energy but also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint, thereby aligning with environmental sustainability goals. By harnessing solar power, the UT Administration is actively working to create a greener and more eco-friendly city.

Among all Union Territories, the city has topped the country in solar power generation. As on June 20, 63.59MWp solar power capacity had been installed here.

With the aim of developing the UT as a model solar city, the Administration has aimed at achieving a target of 100 MWp by 2025. An official said a road map was being prepared to meet the solar power generation of the city by 2030. He said 10MWp solar power projects included two floating solar power plants to be set up at waterworks in Sector 39. A 3000kWp floating SPV power plant would be set up at tank number 5 and 6 and another (2,500 kWp) at tank number 1 and 2.

A solar plant of 1MWp capacity would be set up on the shed of the parking area near DT Mall in the IT Park and some rooftop solar plants at institutional buildings.

He said four canal-top solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plants on the N-Choe and Patiala ki Rao seasonal rivulets in the city had also been planned.

The official said CREST had planned to set up a 4MWp solar power plant on Patiala ki Rao near Botanical Garden in Sarangpur and another 2MWp power plant on the rivulet just opposite the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. Another 2MWp solar power plant would be set up on N-Choe near Garden of Conifers in Sector 52 and another one of 500kMp near Sport Complex in Sector 42, he added.

A total of 23 solar power projects would be set up in the city. He said 20 solar power plants, with a capacity of 4.5MWp, were nearing completion.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had in January approved the installation of grid-connected rooftop power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company build, operate and transfer model.

Residents owning all sizes of plots, including marla houses, are eligible under the scheme. CREST has set a target to achieve 20MW by installing rooftop solar power plants.

The UT Administration had made it mandatory to install solar power plants in houses of more than 500 yards. But owners of 421 houses are awaiting subsidy for installing solar plants way back in 2019. An official said the Centre had recently approved the subsidy and it would be disbursed soon.

Government buildings, offices and educational institutions, where electricity load is over 30 kW are required to install solar power plants of at least 2 kW. For private educational institutions with a load more than 30 kW, it is mandatory to install a solar power plant of at least 5 kW. As many as 4,000 plants have been installed on private buildings in the city, while only 1,000 have been put up on government buildings.

