Home / Chandigarh / 20, including two minors, injured as truck overturns in Baddi

20, including two minors, injured as truck overturns in Baddi

Majority of the labourers being 18-19 years of age and the presence of two minors has exposed the lax labour law enforcement in factories
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:02 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
An injured admitted in a hospital after a vehicle overturned in Baddi, injuring several people.
As many as 20 labourers, including two minor children, were injured when the pick-up utility vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the road and plunged into a gorge in Theda village near Lodhi Majra in Baddi today around 6.37 pm.

They were heading for Manpura when the mishap occurred due to negligent driving. Fifteen have been seriously injured; four were rushed to Baddi, of which two were further referred to Nalagarh community health centre.

Majority of the injured are migrants from Uttar Pradesh. “Since there are several head injuries, 15 patients have been referred to PGI Chandigarh,” informed Additional SP Baddi Ashok Verma.

Those injured and admitted in Nalagarh have been identified as Sanket (19), Aakash (18), Cheenu (18), Anshika (18), Gulshan (18), Sanu (17), Mahi (18), Sannu (19), Nargis (19), Nasreen (19), Santosh (18), Amreena (20), Ravi Kumar (17), Sonam and Sarita Devi. Besides, Noor Mohammed, Harsh, Juli and Chandni were admitted in Baddi. One male was yet to be identified and his condition was stated to be stable.

With majority of the labourers being 18-19 years of age and there being two minors, the working of such factories has exposed the lax labour law enforcement. The police are inquiring the matter.

