20 schoolkids on trip to Morni hurt as bus hits sidewall after brake failure

A trip to Morni turned scary for around 50 students as the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after a reported brake failure and hit the side wall on the Morni-Thapli road today. Around 20 children suffered minor injuries in the accident.

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The children, who had come from Mahendragarh, Narnaul and Palwal districts in Haryana, were left shaken. The school bus was badly damaged in the accident.

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Upon receiving information, a police team, led by Morni in-charge Jagdish Kumar, and locals rushed to the spot. The injured kids were brought to the Civil Hospital here for first aid, after which they left in another vehicle.

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The bus driver, Narendra Singh, said the brakes failed and he lost control of the vehicle. He swerved the vehicle to one side and hit a wall in a bid to prevent the vehicle from falling into the gorge on the Morni-Thapli road.

Local residents said the children were travelling in two buses for an excursion and were on their way back when the accident took place. The brakes of one of the vehicles failed at a sharp turn near Thapli.

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Frequent accidents are reported on this stretch with sharp turns and gradients.

Drivers not familiar with the terrain rely on excessive braking for longer duration of journey, leading to brake failure and overheating of brake pads. Schoolchildren visit the area for its scenic beauty and “Tikkar Tal”, a popular tourist spot.

Experts believe many drivers coming from the plains are not accustomed to driving in hilly areas. “Bus drivers and passengers should be sensitised before the start of journey. They should be made aware of topography and the fitness of the vehicle by the traffic police,” said a Chandigarh-based road safety expert.

Past incidents

October 19, 2024: A tourist bus with students from Nankana Sahib School, Malerkotla (Punjab), fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge near “Tikkar Tal”. The accident left 23 people injured, including 19 students.

November 21, 2023: The brakes of a bus from Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana, visiting Tikkar Tal, failed on the hilly route. The driver steered the bus into a tree to avoid fatality. Seven children and two teachers were injured.