20-year-old drug supplier arrested in Pnachkula

A 20-year-old woman alleged to be the main supplier in a drug case has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, the detective staff received information on February 28 about a youth smuggling heroin. Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested the suspect near a government tubewell in Sector 31, Panchkula.

The arrested accused has since been identified as Sujal, the son of Santosh Kumar and a resident of Benipur village in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and currently living as a tenant in Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh.

Upon searching, the police recovered 28.98 grams of heroin from him. As he could not provide any valid documentation, a case was registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Chandimandir police station.

To investigate further, the police took Sujal on a three-day remand after presenting him in court.

During interrogation, Sujal provided information leading to the arrest of the alleged main supplier, identified as Pooja, a resident of Sector 38-D.

The 20-year-old woman was taken into custody on the morning of March 2. A case was registered against her under Section 29 of the NDPS Act.

She was later produced before a court the same day, where she was sent on a two-day police remand.

Meanwhile, Sujal has been sent to jail under judicial custody.