20-year-old hotelier held with 21-gram heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police with 21-gm heroin. The police said the suspect ran a hotel and used to supply drugs to his customers there.

Dishant Garg, a resident of Police Colony, Sector 51, was arrested near the petrol station in Sector 52 with heroin. The police said during investigation, the suspect revealed he ran KD Hotel at Kajheri village and used to supply drugs to customers. The arrest came following the arrest of a 26-year-old Delhi resident, Naveen, with 267-gm heroin. Naveen revealed he used to supply drugs to Garg. — TNS

Amritsar man held with 2-kg ganja

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Punjab resident with 2-kg ganja. Suspect Pawan Kumar (35), a resident of Amritsar, was nabbed near the CTU workshop at Raipur Kalan, with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.