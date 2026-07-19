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Home / Chandigarh / 20-year-old youth stabbed to death in Panchkula, 4 held

20-year-old youth stabbed to death in Panchkula, 4 held

Old rivalry turns bloody on Saketri road

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Panchkula police.
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A 20-year-old man was murdered in an attack stemming from an old rivalry at Saketri road in Panchkula. A case was registered at the Mansa Devi police station and the police have arrested four accused for the crime. Two friends of the deceased were also injured in the attack.

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Around 9.30 pm on July 16, the police received information about a violent clash between a group of boys on Saketri road. The police found blood scattered on the road along with a motorcycle. The victim’s father recorded his statement at the Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula, stating that his 20-year-old son, Kapil, had gone out with his friends when a group of youths attacked them with knives. Doctors declared Kapil dead on arrival at the hospital, while his two friends were seriously injured.

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Based on the father’s complaint, a case was registered at Mansa Devi Police Station on July 17 under Sections 190, 191(2), 115, 103 and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation revealed that the incident was linked to a minor dispute that had taken place two years ago. The accused had made fun of one of Kapil’s friends for consuming protein powder for bodybuilding, leading to an argument and a fight, following which both groups remained hostile towards each other.

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Recently, both sides met to settle the old dispute and reach a compromise. However, another argument broke out during the meeting. The situation turned violent and the accused allegedly attacked Kapil with knives.

The accused have been identified as Aman (20) and Arjun (18), both natives of UP, currently residing in Bhainsa Tibba; and Vipin Kumar and Mohit Kumar (20), both natives of UP, currently residing in Mansa Devi. The accused have been sent to five-day police remand. The police are questioning the accused and the weapons used in the crime will be recovered during the remand period, said an official.

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