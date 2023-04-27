20 youths booked for house trespass, outraging modesty

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 26

Twenty youths, including three from Kharar, have been booked for trespass and outraging modesty of women.

Complainant Sahil Pannu, a student of a private university near Kharar and a native of Jind, stated that on April 21, he, along with his friend Ansh, were in the market with their two female friends when three youths on a scooty came and passed objectionable remarks at them.

The complainant said they ignored them and continued walking towards their house at a society in Kharar. When they reached near their home, the trio came again and misbehaved with their female friends again, but soon left the place after arguments.

Pannu said around 11 pm, a group of 15-20 youths came to their house and broke its front door, ransacked the place and tried to break open the door of a room where they had hid themselves. Neighbours called the police after the commotion, but the attackers fled the spot after threatening them of dire consequences.

A case under Sections 452, 354, 323, 506, 427,148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Jaipur resident Ritik Gujjar, Kharar residents Aditya Gujjar, Sudhir, Sahil Kumar and 16 others at the Kharar City police station yesterday.

Both victims and suspects are said to be the students of the same university.