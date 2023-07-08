20-yr-old gets 10-year RI in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

A local court sentenced a 20-year-old youth to 10-year rigorous imprisonment ( RI) in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The police had registered a case against the accused on a complaint lodged by the victim on March 9, 2020, under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The victim alleged on March 9, 2020, her neighbour raped her on the terrace of her house. The accused was arrested and a challan was presented in the court after a thorough probe.

The counsel of the accused argued that the he had falsely been implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to RI.