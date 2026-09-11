Rs 200-cr boost to Chandigarh sports infra as Sec 42 to get multi-purpose hall, girls hostel

Chandigarh is set to get an international-level multipurpose sports hall, an indoor all-weather swimming pool and a 300-bed girls’ hostel at a combined cost of Rs 200 crore. A proposal for the project has been sent to the Centre.

The Union Sports Ministry has begun deliberations on the proposal, Director, Sports, Sorabh Kumar Arora told The Tribune.

Advertisement

Arora said the proposed facilities, to come up in Sector 42, are aimed at equipping the city with infrastructure capable of hosting national and international competitions and training camps.

Advertisement

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said the timing was critical with Chandigarh set to host the 3rd Asian Relays Championships in May 2027 — the city’s biggest international sporting event since the 1989 Asian Rowing Championship, and only the second major continental meet in nearly four decades. He said the upgraded infrastructure would strengthen the city’s case to be considered for future international assignments as well.

Kataria said he had taken up the matter with Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, who had responded positively and assured support for the proposal.

Advertisement

To ensure the 2027 event and related preparations go through smoothly, Kataria said he had recommended a one-year extension in service for Arora, citing the need for continuity in planning and execution in the run-up to the championship.

According to Arora, the indoor multi-purpose sports hall will accommodate 12 disciplines — badminton, judo, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, fencing, volleyball, basketball, handball, kabaddi, netball and gymnastics — under one roof, with seating for 4,000 spectators. It will also house a physiotherapy hall, fitness hall, rooms for coaches and doctors, a medical room, a sports physiology and anthropometry hall, a conference hall and recreational rooms.

The indoor all-weather swimming pool complex will have an Olympic-size competition pool, a diving pool and a practice pool, and will be equipped to host diving, water polo and other aquatic disciplines.

The girls’ hostel will accommodate 300 players, with a kitchen, dining hall, recreation room and study room.