200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

Vegetable prices have soared again in the local markets after a brief decline for a few days. Kitchen staple tomato is now selling between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kg amid short supply due to ongoing rains. The wholesale prices have gone up substantially.

“The skyrocketing price of tomatoes has once again started to pinch the locals. We had heard that tomatoes would be sold at Rs 80 through government outlets, but it seems the plan failed to materialise,” said Pritam Rawat, a local resident.

Traders claim the price is likely to come down once the fresh produce arrives in the markets. “This (fluctuation of price) will take at least another 20 days to settle down. Not only tomatoes, other vegetables have also turned costlier. Tomatoes are essential part of any meal, so it has upset the budget of every household. Even tomato puree has gone out of stock at most grocery stores,” said Anubhav Jindal, a trader at Sector 26 vegetable market.

“While tomatoes are available for Rs 180 per kg in apni mandis, the rates are almost double in air-conditioned markets or at outlets selling organic products. Anyways, people have to buy this essential commodity, though most have reduced its use,” said Amisha Sharma, a housewife.