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Home / Chandigarh / 200 tractor-trailers reach Faidan barrier on Chandigarh-Mohali border ahead of farmers' protest

200 tractor-trailers reach Faidan barrier on Chandigarh-Mohali border ahead of farmers' protest

Airport Road to see traffic restrictions

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Samyukt Kisan Morcha members cook food on the road separating Jagatpura village, Mohali, and Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Traffic on Airport Road and adjoining areas is likely to remain chaotic this week as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) dug in at the Mohali-Chandigarh border near the Faidan barrier from September 1.

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Commuters may have to spend an additional 20 to 30 minutes on this stretch, as one side of the road has been closed due to the SKM protest.

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Residents of Phase 11, Jagatpura and nearby areas are likely to face barricades, road restrictions and possible demonstrations until September 8. The Mohali and Chandigarh police have made elaborate arrangements, including barricades, detours and diversions, to manage traffic and maintain law and order in the area.

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On Monday evening, nearly 200 tractor-trailers reached the protest site. Protesters, accompanied by their wives and children, were seen cooking food and having dinner on the road. Protesters said the number of vehicles and participants was likely to increase over the next few days.

The Mohali police held a meeting on Monday evening to review law-and-order arrangements around the protest site. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area by evening.

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Box: Route to be taken by protesters from Majha, Doaba side

Kharar → Gopal Sweets → Right turn towards Mohali Airport Road → Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana → CP 67 Mall Light point-IISER light point → Left turn towards Chandigarh → Faidan barrier site.

Route to be taken by protesters from Malwa side

Rajpura-Banur-Chhat Light Point → Left turn towards Airport Road, Mohali → Airport Chowk → IISER Light Point → Right turn towards Chandigarh → Faidan barrier site.

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