200 vehicles involved in illegal mining seized in Panchkula

The Panchkula district administration has seized 200 vehicles involved in illegal mining and recovered fines of Rs 1.12 crore between April and October 2026. Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has now directed the Mining Department, Police and Enforcement Bureau to intensify the crackdown through round-the-clock checkpoints and night patrolling.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level Task Force Committee at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday, the DC directed officials to register FIRs against those involved in illegal mining and seize vehicles used in the activity.

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District Mining Officer Anil Kumar informed the committee that 24 FIRs had been registered at illegal mining sites, while 115 cases were registered for illegal transportation of minerals during the seven-month period. Separately, 161 vehicles operating without valid inter-state transit passes were seized and fines of Rs 37.54 lakh recovered.

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Sharma directed the Mining and Police Departments to set up more checkpoints at vulnerable locations and deploy personnel round the clock on a rotational basis. Special instructions were issued to intensify night patrolling in Paploha and Charniyan villages in the Kalka subdivision.

The administration is also expanding its monitoring network to cover the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and Kalka Municipal Council areas, where officials will be assigned responsibility for detecting and reporting illegal mining. Village sarpanches have already been directed to report such activities immediately.

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The district has seven allocated mining blocks — Karanpur, Kot, Shyamtu-1, Shyamtu-2, Naggal, Mandlay-1 and Barauna Khurd. The Mining Department has been asked to ensure strict compliance with government rules and take action against violations.