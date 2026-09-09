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Home / Chandigarh / 2015 Raipur Rani murder: Panchkula court sentences Gurnam Singh to life imprisonment

2015 Raipur Rani murder: Panchkula court sentences Gurnam Singh to life imprisonment

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the case relates to the murder of 32-year-old Som Kumar, a resident of Tibbi Majra and an employee of Raipur Rani Electricity Board, over a land dispute

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:49 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The court of Additional Sessions Judge Bikramjit Aroura, Panchkula, today convicted Gurnam Singh, a resident of Tibbi Majra village, Raipur Rani, in a 2015 murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the case relates to the murder of 32-year-old Som Kumar, a resident of Tibbi Majra and an employee of Raipur Rani Electricity Board, over a land dispute. His body was found behind the grain market in Raipur Rani on December 6, 2015. The Raipur Rani police registered a case the same day under relevant sections, including murder, and began investigation. The postmortem report stated the victim had been strangled to death.

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The court convicted Gurnam Singh under Section 302 read with Section 34 IPC, awarding life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. He was additionally sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 323/34, one-month simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 under Section 341/34, and one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 342/34. As per the court’s order, all sentences will run concurrently, with additional imprisonment prescribed in case of non-payment of fines.

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Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the Panchkula police was ensuring evidence-based investigation and effective legal representation in serious crime cases, adding that the conviction, coming nearly 11 years after the offence, reflected the department’s continued pursuit of cases on the basis of facts and evidence.

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