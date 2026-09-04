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Home / Chandigarh / 2019 murder case: Court awards life imprisonment to two

2019 murder case: Court awards life imprisonment to two

Imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on each convict

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Nearly seven years after the death of 28-year-old Amandeep Singh of Sainpal village, a Fatehgarh Sahib court has sentenced his maternal cousin, Jaspreet Singh of Luhar Majra village, and his friend, Gurdeep Singh of Nandpur Kalour village, to life imprisonment for his murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

According to advocate Gulkaran Singh Sandhu, who represented the victim’s family, Amandeep’s motorcycle was found badly damaged on Marwa Road on the night of September 18, 2019. The Bassi Pathana police initially treated the incident as a road accident and registered a case accordingly.

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The case took a dramatic turn after the post-mortem examination revealed that Amandeep had not died in an accident but had been strangled. Following the medical findings, the police altered the course of the investigation and began treating the incident as a murder.

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During the investigation, the police questioned Jaspreet and Gurdeep, who allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. The prosecution told the court that the murder stemmed from a family dispute.

Jaspreet had helped arrange a marriage proposal for Amandeep’s sister, but the relationship later turned sour. Amandeep reportedly blamed Jaspreet for arranging the match and frequently reprimanded him over the matter. On the day of the incident, he allegedly confronted Jaspreet about the issue.

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According to the prosecution, the two accused then conspired to kill Amandeep. They allegedly first damaged his motorcycle before strangulating him to death. After examining the evidence, witness statements and post-mortem report, the court held both accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

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