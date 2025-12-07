DT
206 in panchayat samiti poll fray after scrutiny

206 in panchayat samiti poll fray after scrutiny

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:16 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
The withdrawal process for the upcoming panchayat samiti elections concluded smoothly today. Of the 310 candidates who were validly nominated after scrutiny, 104 withdrew their nominations, leaving 206 candidates in the fray across the three samitis of Kharar, Majri and Dera Bassi.

All withdrawal applications were processed in accordance with the guidelines of the State Election Commission, ensuring that there is complete transparency and adherence to the election code.

