20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 31

Despite persistent efforts by the UT Excise and Taxation Department, including the reduction of reserve price by nearly 60%, 18 liquor vends have failed to attract any bidder even in the 20th round of auction.

Out of the total 95 liquor vends in the city, these 18 unsold licences pose a significant financial challenge to the department. The revenue target for the financial year 2023-24 had been set at Rs 830 crore, but nearly Rs 500 crore has been collected so far. To mitigate the financial loss, the department has proposed to increase the liquor quota of existing vends, granting each an additional allocation. According to the Excise Policy, each vend has an annual quota of 18 lakh cases. Later, the quota was reduced to half.

The proposal to distribute the remaining quota, however, has been met with opposition from the city’s liquor contractors who are already grappling with losses due to the policies of Punjab.

Expressing concerns over increasing the quota, Darshan Singh Kler, president, Wine Contractors’ Association, said an increase in the quota would adversely affect their business.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, said distribution of remaining quota among the existing liquor vends was a routine process and it was a part of the Excise Policy and done every year.

Poor response to the auction was due to a wrong policy in which the Administration was able to collect only Rs 500 crore against the targetted Rs 830 crore, said Sachit Jaiswal, an excise and taxation advocate. He further said the UT liquor contractors failed to counter the prices of liquor in Punjab in comparison to Chandigarh.

One major factor for the poor show was the significant difference in value added tax (VAT) between Punjab and Chandigarh. Punjab imposes a 1% VAT on the ex-distillery price (EDP), while Chandigarh levies a 12.5% VAT, causing consumers to prefer purchasing liquor from neighbouring cities and consequently leading to losses for contractors in Chandigarh.

The penalties for unlifted liquor boxes further burden the contractors. The penalty is Rs 900 per case for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and Rs 3,500 per case for foreign liquor remaining unsold.

In the 2022-23 financial year, three out of the 96 liquor vends on offer had remained unsold.

Contractors flay move