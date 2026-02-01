21 foreigners among 2.6K register for Chandigarh Marathon

The first-ever Chandigarh Marathon has received an overwhelming response with the organisers confirming 2,613 participants in four categories. The UT Chandigarh Administration and Sports Department will organise the marathon on March 1. The Tribune was the first to report the development in September last.

With three more days still to go for registration, the department has received 258 entries for the full marathon (42 km), 597 for the half-marathon (22 km), 760 for the 10-km run and 998 for the 5-km event. Of these, 21 are international runners, who will participate in the full and half-marathon events.

“We have still three days to go before the entry closes. I think the number will go up. This is the highest number of participation received for any affiliated marathon in Chandigarh,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director Sports. Not only in terms of the response, but the event also carries the highest prize money ever hosted by the UT Sports Department.

The winners of the full marathon (42.195 km) will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each (men and women). The second position holders will get Rs 8 lakh each followed by Rs 6 lakh each for those finishing third. This is the highest ever prize money for an event organised by the department, though it has been organising the All-India Administrator’s Challenge Football Tournament, offering Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh prize money to the top three finishers, respectively.

The half-marathon winners of both categories will bag Rs 5 lakh each, followed by the second finishers, who will get Rs 4 lakh each and third position holders Rs 3 lakh each.

The winners of the 10-km event will get Rs 2 lakh each. The second position holders will get Rs 1.5 lakh each and those finishing third will be awarded Rs 1.25 lakh each. Besides, those finishing fourth will get Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 75,000 each for fifth position, Rs 50,000 each for sixth spot, Rs 35,000 each for seventh spot , Rs 25,000 each for eighth position, Rs 15,000 each for ninth spot and Rs 10,000 each for the tenth spot.

The position holders will also be awarded medals and certificates, including those in the 5-km run.

The full marathon, which must be completed within seven hours, will start from Chandigarh Club and pass through the loop of High Court Chowk, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and will take a turn from Lake Club towards Matka Chowk, Transport Lights, Rose Garden road, PGI Gate No 3, towards Leisure Valley, CM House Chowk before ending at the Chandigarh Club covering 42.195 km.

The half-marathon will be conducted on the same patch (single round), while the 10 km will start from Chandigarh Club and will pass through the same route until Matka Chowk, then to Air Force museum, Rose Garden, Government Museum before ending at the starting point.

The 5-km run will start from the same spot as others and will pass the straight route covering the Sukhna Path. The top three finishers in competitive events will be ranked based on their run time.