21 hotspots searched in Mohali, 2 detained

Mohali, January 8

As part of the statewide cordon and search operation (CASO), the Mohali police have launched a search operation in 21 hotspots.

Led by ADGP (cybercrime) V Neerja and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg during the operation, the police teams accosted 293 suspicious persons to check their whereabouts. SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said that during the search operation, two SP- and six DSP-rank police officers led police parties comprising 13 SHOs, six police inspectors and 297 police personnel. The police teams checked the antecedents of the criminals out on bail and their current whereabouts. Three motorbikes were impounded and 24 liquor bottles were seized from a car, and two persons from Zirakpur were detained.

Similarly, 300 grams of marijuana were seized from a person during the operation in Kharar City. Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu stated that in the Kharar subdivision, two naka and three checking parties were formed. — TNS

Rape suspect in police net

The police have arrested Suraj Kumar, a native of Bihar, on the charge of raping a minor in Amb Sahib Colony, Jagatpura, Phase 11. It was found during the investigation that the suspect had allegedly made the victim undergo an abortion during the first month of pregnancy and fled to his home town in Bihar. On the statement of the victim’s mother, a case was registered under Sections 376 and 313 of the IPC and the POCSO Act at the Sohana Police station on October 19, 2023.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Mohali