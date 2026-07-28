21-year-old electrocuted in Mohali

A 21-year-old youth was electrocuted while repairing an air conditioner in Mohali. The deceased has been identified as Harmanjot Singh, a resident of Khizrabad village.

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On Monday, he was called to fix the AC in an ATM of a private bank in TDI City.

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He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. The police have kept the body in a mortuary of the hospital for a post-mortem. It is also being probed whether safety measures were followed when the victim was repairing the AC.