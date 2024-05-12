21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

Mohali, May 12
A 21-year-old Jind resident was allegedly found murdered in his house in Darpan City-1, Kharar, on Sunday morning.
Tushar used to run a cafe in Kharar.
Neighbours informed the PCR that a man is lying injured on his bed at his house in Kharar but police reached the spot and found him dead. Cops suspect it to be a murder as he has fatal injuries on the head.
Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu and a forensic team have reached the spot.
