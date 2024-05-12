21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

A 21-year-old Jind resident was allegedly found murdered in his house in Darpan City-1, Kharar, on Sunday morning.

Tushar used to run a cafe in Kharar.

Neighbours informed the PCR that a man is lying injured on his bed at his house in Kharar but police reached the spot and found him dead. Cops suspect it to be a murder as he has fatal injuries on the head.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu and a forensic team have reached the spot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jind #Kharar #Mohali